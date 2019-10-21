Contentos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.06 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $3.06 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041459 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.06086728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001053 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044220 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,542,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

