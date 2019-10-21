Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.73.

ED opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

