Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. 2,633,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.