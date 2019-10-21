Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. 2,633,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.