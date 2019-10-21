Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 739,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.