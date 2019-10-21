Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,371 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,235 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.55. 156,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.