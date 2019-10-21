ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after purchasing an additional 269,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,082,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.96. 6,778,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $72.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

