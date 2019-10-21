Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CNCE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,811. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $144.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. Research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,531,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 651,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,523,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

