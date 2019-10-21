Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Dougherty & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.84.

CPSI stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $331.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 246.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

