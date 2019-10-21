Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,919.96

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,919.96 and traded as high as $1,938.50. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,933.50, with a volume of 2,561,535 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.08 ($23.87).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,035.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,919.96.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 142,180 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £2,870,614.20 ($3,750,965.90).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.