Comparing SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SES alerts:

This table compares SES and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.30 billion 4.83 $673.77 million N/A N/A RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR $7.95 billion 0.98 $1.50 billion N/A N/A

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 0 1 0 3.00 RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SES does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SES and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES N/A N/A N/A RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 17.23% 8.84% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

SES has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR beats SES on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees. It also provides investment banking services, which include advisory on bond issues, promissory notes, and private placements; arranging syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assisting clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations to companies, financial institutions, and the public sector. In addition, the company offers traditional payments products, such as SEPA and cross-border-payments; electronic banking and e-business services; and international cash pooling and individual one-off payment solutions to commercial customers and financial institutions. Further, it provides fund administration/custodian bank, fund services sales, and fund services brokerage services, as well as infrastructure securities services; group securities services to institutional clients, such as custodians, broker/dealers, and investment funds; and credit and preload cards. The company has 2,159 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.