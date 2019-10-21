Comparing PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -19.93% 52.43% -4.70%

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, indicating that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 115 410 733 71 2.57

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.35%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.50 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.73 million -23.40

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

