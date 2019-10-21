Comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Endo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Endo International 2 10 2 0 2.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.32%. Endo International has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endo International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Endo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -13,231.97% -50.08% -40.69% Endo International -19.98% -129.30% 5.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Endo International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $460,000.00 965.45 -$64.12 million ($0.76) -6.20 Endo International $2.95 billion 0.37 -$1.03 billion $2.89 1.69

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endo International. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endo International beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

