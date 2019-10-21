Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.70. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

