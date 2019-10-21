Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 57,646 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in GAP were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth $130,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GAP by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $14.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

