Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,638,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after buying an additional 95,336 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,776,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,162,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $216.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

