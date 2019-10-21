Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 38,878 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 236.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,464 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

