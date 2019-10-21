Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 65,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 359.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $154.42 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.