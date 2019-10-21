Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

CVGI stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $234.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 283,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 400,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

