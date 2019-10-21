Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Coherent stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $173.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

