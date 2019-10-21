Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.
Coherent stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $173.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
