Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.36

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 28054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,790.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 624.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

