Cognex (CGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $51.04 on Monday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

