Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,575 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

AT&T stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

