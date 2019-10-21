Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.