Coastline Trust Co Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,434.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $130.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5744 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

