Coastline Trust Co Acquires 5,340 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,866 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

JNK stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.