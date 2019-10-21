Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 908 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $476,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 17.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in General Mills by 91.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 670,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,339,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,836,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

