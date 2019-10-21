Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert bought 38,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.