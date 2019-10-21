Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

