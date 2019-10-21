CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is Iron Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Iron Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 15.2% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 18,355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

CME traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,272. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

