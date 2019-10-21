Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 92.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 86.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 1,507.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,836 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cloudera by 17.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in Cloudera by 9.1% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLDR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $49,664.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $782,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Insiders sold 20,182 shares of company stock valued at $141,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

