Citizens (NYSE:CIA) vs. HANNOVER RUECK/S (NYSE:HVRRY) Head to Head Analysis

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -6.87% -8.28% -1.03% HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.83% 11.84% 1.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 2 0 3.00 HANNOVER RUECK/S 2 0 0 0 1.00

Citizens currently has a consensus target price of $2.95, suggesting a potential downside of 57.37%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Dividends

HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citizens does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $244.01 million 1.51 -$11.06 million N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S $22.23 billion 0.96 $1.25 billion N/A N/A

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Citizens beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

