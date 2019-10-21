Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Head to Head Comparison

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Citizens and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $39.96 million 2.56 $6.67 million N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp $130.48 million 4.18 $40.63 million $2.14 13.54

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.98% 6.63% 0.58% Peoples Utah Bancorp 32.16% 14.38% 1.90%

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Citizens on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.