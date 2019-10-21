Citigroup Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $42.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

NYSE SEE opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 466,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11,926.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

