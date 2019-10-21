Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Cap of $13.91 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $83,779.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, GOPAX, ABCC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00220783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.01271440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00089553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,772,801,829 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, ABCC, HitBTC, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

