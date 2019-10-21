CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 830 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

