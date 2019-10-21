CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 42,680 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 272.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Medicines worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $56.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The Medicines Company has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

