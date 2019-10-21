CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,228 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 28.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

