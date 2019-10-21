CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 123,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 148.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

