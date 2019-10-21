CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. NetApp’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.