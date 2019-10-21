Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 3.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 91,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,404.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

CHD traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,057. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

