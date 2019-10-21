Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $890.00. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 97.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $714.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.87.

NYSE:CMG opened at $841.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $824.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.10. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

