Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $850.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $590.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.32.

CMG stock opened at $841.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $857.90. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $824.71 and a 200 day moving average of $757.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

