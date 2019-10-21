Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

