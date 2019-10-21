Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.
Chino Commercial Bancorp stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile
