Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $16.19 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

