ChatCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,085.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, LBank, OKEx and Huobi. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $34,085.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036649 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00086199 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00115466 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,251.28 or 1.00358041 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, LBank, HitBTC, Coinnest, Binance, ZB.COM, BigONE and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

