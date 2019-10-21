ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and BigONE. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $333,556.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035006 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00086154 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001493 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00112920 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,242.50 or 0.99787327 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000629 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, EXX, Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest, LBank, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

