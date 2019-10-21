Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $45.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. 3,787,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,458,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 105.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 84,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 796,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,319,000 after buying an additional 53,335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 232,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

