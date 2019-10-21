Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,307 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 837,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

