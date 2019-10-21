Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$15.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.59.
Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.28. The company had a trading volume of 235,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.
In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at C$444,688.38. Insiders have sold 238,670 shares of company stock worth $2,664,116 over the last 90 days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
