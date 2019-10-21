Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$15.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.59.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.28. The company had a trading volume of 235,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$455.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at C$444,688.38. Insiders have sold 238,670 shares of company stock worth $2,664,116 over the last 90 days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

