Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after buying an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,311,000 after buying an additional 2,317,676 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,270,000 after buying an additional 1,562,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,842,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,295,000 after buying an additional 1,242,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $102.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

